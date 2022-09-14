Greece Jobless Rate Rises In July

(RTTNews) - Greece's unemployment rate rose in July from June, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported Wednesday.

The jobless rate climbed to 12.6 percent in July from revised 12.3 percent in June. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 14.1 percent.

The number of people out of work increased 10,509 from June to 591,209. At the same time, employment decreased 29,013 to 4.12 million.

Data showed that the number of persons outside the labor force that neither work nor look for a job rose 16,465 on month to 3.12 million.

Further, the jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 declined to 26.2 percent in July from 33.3 percent in the previous year.