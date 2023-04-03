Greece Manufacturing Growth At 10-Month High

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing expanded in March at the strongest pace since May 2022 due to faster expansions in output, new orders and employment amid stronger demand conditions, preliminary survey results from S&P Global showed Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 52.8 from 51.7 in February. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

The PMI also signaled a further moderation in inflationary pressures at Greek manufacturers. Cost burdens rose only slightly, as the rate of input price inflation slowed to the softest since July 2020.

"Sharper expansions in output and new orders, alongside a renewed upturn in foreign client demand, supported growth," Siân Jones, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

"We currently forecast a slower increase in consumer prices in 2023, with CPI expected to rise 4.3 percent this year," the economist added.