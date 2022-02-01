Greece Manufacturing Growth Eases In January

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing sector growth weakened in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 57.9 in January from 59.0 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Production increased further in January, though the pace of growth was the softest for nine months. New order growth was the slowest since April last year and new export orders was the weakest since July.

The rate of job creation was the sharpest on record and backlogs of work decreased.

The pace of cost inflation increased and remained substantial in January. Selling prices increased at a steepest pace.

Input buying expanded at the softest pace since March 2020.

Business confidence remained strong in January, with the hopes of further rise in client demand.

"January data indicated a loss of growth momentum across the Greek manufacturing sector," Sian Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.