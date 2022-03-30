Greece Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In February

(RTTNews) - Greece's producer price inflation accelerated in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices rose 33.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 31.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for the domestic market gained 32.0 percent annually and that for the non-domestic market rose 30.0 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices surged 63.0 percent. Prices of intermediate goods grew 10.7 percent and that of capital goods by 8.5 percent.

Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices rose by 1.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 4.9 percent in February, following a 4.0 percent gain a month ago.