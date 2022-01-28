Greece Producer Price Inflation Surges In December

(RTTNews) - Greece's producer price inflation surged in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

Producer prices rose 29.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 24.5 percent growth in the previous month.

Prices for the domestic market jumped 30.4 percent annually and that for the non-domestic market gained 26.0 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy gained 57.8 percent. Prices of intermediate goods grew 10.0 percent and that of capital goods by 8.6 percent.

Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices rose by 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 5.7 percent in January, following a 1.1 percent gain a month ago.