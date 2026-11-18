(RTTNews) - UK inflation accelerated to a one-year high in October driven by higher motor fuel costs, official data showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis, as expected, following September's 3.5 percent rise, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month and hit the highest level since September 2025.

Motor fuel prices drove the inflationary surge, climbing 33.2 percent year-on-year, marking the strongest growth since mid-2022. Partially offsetting the increase, restaurants and hotels contributed downward pressure on inflation.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, core inflation held steady at 2.8 percent in October.

Goods price inflation advanced to 3.5 percent from 3.2 percent, while services inflation remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as expected, and followed a 0.4 percent increase posted in September.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England raised its benchmark rate for the first time since 2023 in an attempt to cushion the future impact of the second-round effects of high energy prices. The bank rate was lifted by 25 basis points to 4.00 percent.

The bank projected inflation to reach about 5 percent by mid-2027.

Confederation of British Industry Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said November's rate hike shows that the BoE is unwilling to wait to see energy price pressures broadening to other sectors, or for evidence that global price pressures are becoming embedded in wage and price-setting behavior. Sartorius noted that further rate rises remain a distinct possibility in the months ahead.

"With CPI rising to 3.6% in October, the drumbeat of inflation is growing ever louder for the businesses we represent," British Chambers of Commerce Research Manager Stuart Morrison said.

Morrison observed that higher domestic business costs, particularly labor expenses, remain stubborn and complicate efforts to curb inflation.

Factory gate inflation rose to its highest level since April 2023, the ONS reported today. Output prices climbed 5.1 percent year-on-year, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September.

At the same time, input prices logged its fastest growth since February 2023. Input prices surged 10.8 percent after rising 8.3 percent in September.

Month-on-month, growth in producer output prices halved to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, monthly input prices rose 2.2 percent in October, up from an increase of 1.5 percent in September.