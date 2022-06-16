Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
|
16.06.2022 06:25:39
Hong Kong Central Bank Raises Rate By 75 Bps
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its base rate by 75 basis points after the rate hike decision of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The HKMA adjusted upward the base rate to 2.00 percent with immediate effect according to a pre-set formula.
The Base Rate is currently set at either 50 basis points above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the US federal funds rate or the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates, whichever is the higher.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised the target rate for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.50 to 1.75 percent, which was the biggest rate hike since 1994.
After the Fed move, 50 basis points above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the US federal funds rate was 2.00 percent, while the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month HIBORs was 0.20 percent.
The Base Rate was therefore set at 2.00 percent according to the pre-set formula.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX und DAX ziehen an -- Asiens Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können sich am Freitag erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich auch am Freitag uneins. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag klar bergab.