Hong Kong Economy Expands 1.5% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ended June, largely due to the sustained solid growth in private consumption and service trade, the advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department showed Monday.

Gross domestic product advanced 1.5 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, though slower than the 2.9 percent growth in the first quarter, which was the first expansion since the first quarter of 2022.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter basis, real GDP fell by 1.3 percent, reversing a 5.4 percent rise in the preceding three-month period.

The Hong Kong economy continued to recover in the second quarter of 2023, powered by inbound tourism and private consumption. However, growth slowed after a robust rebound in the previous quarter, the agency said.

On the expenditure-side, private consumption expenditure grew 8.5 percent annually, while government consumption showed a decline of 9.6 percent.

At the same time, overall investment expenditure decreased by 1.0 percent amid tightened financial conditions. Both exports and imports fell sharply by 15.3 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively.

"Looking ahead, inbound tourism and private consumption will remain the major drivers of economic growth for the rest of the year," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, exports of goods will continue to face intense pressure as slower global economic growth weighs on external demand."