24.02.2022 14:03:56

Hong Kong Export Growth Eases In January

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports and imports increased at a softer pace in January and the trade balance swung to a surplus, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 18.4 percent year-on-year in January, after a 24.8 percent increase in December.

Imports gained 9.6 percent annually in January, after a 19.3 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade balance registered a surplus of HK$6.648 billion in January versus a deficit of HK$25.288 billion in the same month last year. In December, the deficit was HK$32.753 billion.

"Looking ahead, the continued revival of external demand should render support to Hong Kong's export performance," a government spokesman said.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMTD Digital Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs) 0,00 0,00% AMTD Digital Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen