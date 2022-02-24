|
24.02.2022 14:03:56
Hong Kong Export Growth Eases In January
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports and imports increased at a softer pace in January and the trade balance swung to a surplus, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.
Exports rose 18.4 percent year-on-year in January, after a 24.8 percent increase in December.
Imports gained 9.6 percent annually in January, after a 19.3 percent increase in the previous month.
The trade balance registered a surplus of HK$6.648 billion in January versus a deficit of HK$25.288 billion in the same month last year. In December, the deficit was HK$32.753 billion.
"Looking ahead, the continued revival of external demand should render support to Hong Kong's export performance," a government spokesman said.
