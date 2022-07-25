Hong Kong Exports Fall For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports decreased for the second straight month in June, while imports increased at a slower pace, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Exports fell 6.4 percent year-on-year in June, much faster than the 1.4 percent decrease in May.

Imports rose 0.5 percent annually in June, after a 1.3 percent gain in the previous month. This was the third successive monthly rise.

As a result, the trade deficit widened to HK$68.533 billion in June from HK$40.455 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was HK$36.675 billion.

During the second quarter, the value of total exports fell a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent compared with the first quarter, while imports dropped by only 0.6 percent.

"Looking forward, the worsening global economic outlook will pile on the pressure facing Hong Kong's exports," a government spokesman said.

"The continued tensions in Ukraine and the evolving global pandemic also pose challenges."