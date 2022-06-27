Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
Hong Kong Exports Fall In May
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports declined, while imports rose for the second straight month in May, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.
Exports fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.1 percent increase in April.
Imports increased 1.3 percent annually in May, after a 2.1 percent growth in the previous month.
The trade deficit widened to HK$36.675 billion in May from HK$25.464 billion in the same month last year. In April, the deficit was HK$36.582 billion.
"Looking forward, the worsened global economic prospects will continue to weigh on Hong Kong's export performance," a government spokesman said.
On a month-on-month basis, exports and imports declined by 0.2 percent each in May.
