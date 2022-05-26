26.05.2022 12:54:27

Hong Kong Exports Recover In April

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports and imports recovered in April, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Exports grew 1.1 percent year-on-year in April, after an 8.9 percent decrease in March.

Similarly, imports gained 2.1 percent annually in April, after a 6.0 percent fall in the previous month.

As a result, the trade deficit fell to HK$36.58 billion in April from HK$37.26 billion in March. In the same month last year, the deficit was HK$31.77 billion.

"Epidemic-induced transportation disruptions, though easing somewhat in the latter part of the month, continued to constrain export performance" a government spokesman said.

On a month-on-month basis, exports gained 4.4 percent in April and imports rose 3.8 percent.

