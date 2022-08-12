Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
Hong Kong GDP Falls Less Than Estimated In Q2
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong economy entered a recession in the second quarter but the pace of contraction was slower than initially estimated, revised data from the Census and Statistics Department showed Friday.
Gross domestic product shrank 1.3 percent from the last year, following a 3.9 percent fall in the first quarter. The annual rate was revised down from -1.4 percent estimated on August 1.
Quarter-on-quarter, GDP expanded 1.0 percent instead of 0.9 percent estimated initially. This followed a 2.9 percent fall in the preceding quarter. Citing the worse-than-expected economic performance in the first half and the sharp deterioration of global economic prospects, the real GDP growth forecast for 2022 was revised down to -0.5 percent to +0.5 percent, from +1 percent to 2 percent projected in the May round of review.
On the expenditure-side, private spending gained only 0.1 percent in the second quarter, while government spending grew 13.0 percent. Overall investment expenditure dropped 3.0 percent but slower than the 7.8 percent fall a quarter ago.
Exports of goods slid 8.6 percent and imports decreased 6.2 percent. Exports of services moved up 2.3 percent, while imports fell 0.5 percent.
Overall inflation is forecast to remain moderate in the near term as domestic cost pressures stay mild. The inflation outlook for this year was retained at 2.1 percent and underlying inflation forecast at 2.0 percent.
