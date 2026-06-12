Hong Kong Industrial Output Growth Slows In Q1

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's industrial production expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter of 2026, provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

The index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole climbed 3.1 percent annually in the first quarter, following a 5.8 percent growth in the fourth quarter.

Production of textiles and wearing apparel fell at a stable pace of 4.7 percent, and that of paper products, printing, and reproduction of recorded media was 2.6 percent lower. The growth in the manufacture of metal, computer, electronic, and optical products, machinery, and equipment eased to 6.6 percent from 6.9 percent.

Data showed that the index of industrial production for sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities decreased by 1.6 percent.

On a quarterly basis, industrial production contracted a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in the March quarter, reversing a 1.3 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

The producer price index climbed 17.7 percent yearly in the first quarter, faster than the 9.5 percent rise in the December quarter.