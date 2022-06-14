Hong Kong Industrial Production Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's industrial production declined for the first time in five quarters in the three months ended March, provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole decreased 1.2 percent yearly in the first quarter, in contrast to a 5.8 percent rise in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, this was the first decrease since the first quarter of 2021.

On a quarterly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, producer prices rose 2.3 percent in the March quarter compared to last year, following a 1.2 percent increase in the December quarter.

Data also showed that production for sewerage, waste management and remediation activities climbed 0.5 percent annually in the first quarter, well below the 5.1 percent gain in the previous quarter.