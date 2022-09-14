Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
Hong Kong Industrial Production Rebounds In Q2
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's industrial production expanded in the second quarter, after falling in the previous quarter, provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.
The index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole advanced 2.7 percent yearly in the second quarter, in contrast to a 1.3 percent decline in the first quarter, which was the first decrease since the first quarter of 2021.
On a quarterly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, producer prices increased at a slower rate of 0.8 percent in the June quarter compared to last year, following a 2.3 percent increase in the March quarter.
Data also showed that production for sewerage, waste management and remediation activities climbed 0.6 percent annually in the second quarter, after rising 0.3 percent in the previous three-month period.
