Hong Kong Inflation At 5-Month High

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation was the highest in five months in December, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices increased 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.8 percent rise in November.

Netting out the effects of all government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rose to 1.4 percent from 1.2 percent in November.

The increase in underlying inflation was driven by the enlarged increases in prices for meals out and takeaway food, and electricity.

In the fourth quarter, consumer prices rose 2.0 percent yearly.

In 2021, the average inflation was 1.6 percent.

"Looking ahead, external price pressures may increase further amid elevated global inflation and the pandemic-induced logistic disruptions," a government spokesman said.