Hong Kong Inflation At 6-Month High

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in June to reach its strongest level in six months, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in June, following a 1.2 percent increase in May. That also outpaced the 1.6 percent rise expected by economists.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December last year, when prices had grown 2.4 percent.

The latest upturn in inflation was largely driven by a 14.1 percent surge in charges for electricity, gas, and water.

Netting out the effects of all government's one-off relief measures, underlying inflation rose slightly to 1.8 percent in June from 1.7 percent in May.

Clothing and footwear prices alone grew 5.5 percent annually in June, and food prices registered an increase of 4.0 percent.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending June was 0.1 percent.

"In view of surging inflation in some major import sources, price pressures on the external front are expected to remain notable," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, with domestic cost pressures remaining mild, overall inflation should stay moderate in the near term."