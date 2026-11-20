(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation accelerated in October to the highest level in just over two years, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in September. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2024.

The larger increase in October was mainly due to the end of the rates concession in September 2026, the agency said.

Netting out the effects of all governments' one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation softened slightly to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent.

Housing costs grew at a faster pace of 1.4 percent annually versus 0.2 percent in September, and the yearly price growth in durable goods accelerated to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, the food inflation eased to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent, and transport inflation moderated to 4.5 percent from 5.2 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average monthly rate of change in the Composite CPI for the 3-month period ending October was 0.3 percent.

"Looking ahead, earlier increases in international oil prices will continue to feed through to local consumer prices of fuel-related items," a government spokesman said.

"However, price pressures on other fronts should remain broadly in check, keeping overall inflation moderate."