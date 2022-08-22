Hong Kong Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release July figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is expected to rise 2.0 percent on year, accelerating from 1.8 percent in June. Inflation had risen 0.3 percent on month in June.

Taiwan will provide July data for export orders and unemployment. Export orders are tipped to rise 3.6 percent on year, slowing from 9.5 percent in June. The jobless rate in June was 3.73 percent and is expected to see little change.

China will see August prime rate numbers for one-year and five-year loans; in July, they were at 3.7 percent and 4.45 percent, respectively.