Hong Kong Inflation Eases To 1.1% In January

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation moderated in January to the lowest level in four months, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.4 percent rise in December. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2025.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to the high base of comparison stemming from the Chinese New Year falling in January 2025, in particular inbound and outbound transport fares.

Food inflation eased to 0.5 percent from 1.0 percent, and that of transportation slowed notably to 1.3 percent from 4.3 percent. Inflation based on housing softened to 1.1 percent from 1.6 percent, while utility costs logged a renewed increase of 3.0 percent.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, underlying inflation also eased to 1.0 percent from 1.2 percent in December.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending in January was 0.2 percent.

"Looking ahead, external price pressures should largely stay moderate, while domestic costs may rise somewhat as the Hong Kong economy continues to grow," a government spokesman said.

"Nevertheless, overall inflation should stay mild in the near term."