Hong Kong Inflation Eases Unexpectedly To 1.8%, Lowest In 4 Months

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in July to the lowest level in four months, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in July, slightly slower than the 1.9 percent increase in June.

Utility costs alone grew 9.9 percent annually in July, but this was weaker than the 13.3 percent surge in the prior month.

Costs for clothing and footwear were 6.6 percent more expensive. Food prices showed an increase of 2.1 percent.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation also eased somewhat to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending in July was 0.1 percent.

"Looking ahead, overall inflation should stay moderate in the near term," a government spokesperson said. "

"While domestic business cost might face some upward pressures alongside the economic recovery, it should remain largely moderate in the near term. "