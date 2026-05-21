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21.05.2026 13:26:52
Hong Kong Inflation Remains Stable At 1.7%
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in April, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in April, the same as in the previous two months.
Inflation based on transportation rose to 4.3 percent from 3.9 percent amid higher fuel costs, while food inflation moderated to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent. Utility charges grew at a faster pace of 5.5 percent, and housing costs increased at a stable pace of 1.0 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average monthly rate of change in the Composite CPI for the 3-month period ending April was 0 percent.
"Looking ahead, as international oil prices remain elevated, the corresponding feed-through process to fuel-related components in consumer prices should continue in the coming months," a government spokesman said.
The spokesperson added that price pressures from other fronts are generally contained, helping to rein in potential upward pressure on overall inflation.
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