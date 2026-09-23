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23.09.2026 16:01:44

Hong Kong Inflation Remains Stable At 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation held steady in August after easing in the previous month, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in August, the same as in July.

Netting out the effects of all governments' one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate also stayed unchanged at 1.9 percent.

Inflation based on transportation softened to 3.9 percent from 5.0 percent, while utility charges grew at a faster pace of 11.5 percent versus a 10.8 percent rise in July. Clothing and footwear prices remained flat, while the food inflation rose slightly to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average monthly rate of change in the Composite CPI for the 3-month period ending August was 0.2 percent.

Looking ahead, consumer price inflation will remain under upward pressure, as elevated international oil prices continue to feed through to fuel-related components, while the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East of late remains a key uncertainty and warrants close monitoring, a government spokesman said.

"Yet, as price pressures on other fronts are expected to remain largely contained, overall inflation should stay moderate."

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