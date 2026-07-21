Hong Kong Inflation Remains Stable At 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation held steady in June after accelerating to a 13-month high in May, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in June, the same as in May, which was the highest inflation rate since April 2025.

Netting out the effects of all governments' one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate also stayed unchanged at 1.9 percent.

The accelerated price growth in fuel-related items was partly offset by more modest price pressures in other components.

Inflation based on transportation rose to 5.3 percent from 5.1 percent, and utility charges also grew at a faster pace of 9.2 percent versus 6.6 percent in June. At the same time, food inflation slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent, and clothing and footwear prices logged a slower increase of 0.7 percent versus 1.0 percent in May.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average monthly rate of change in the Composite CPI for the 3-month period ending June was 0.1 percent.

"Looking ahead, consumer price inflation is expected to rise in the coming months as the earlier surges in international oil prices continue to feed through," a government spokesman said.