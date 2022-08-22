Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
Hong Kong Inflation Rises Less Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in July, though at a slower-than-expected pace, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.
Consumer price inflation rose to a 7-month high of 1.9 percent in July from 1.8 percent in June. The was just below the expected rate of 2.0 percent.
The latest upturn in inflation was largely driven by a 15.1 percent surge in charges for electricity, gas, and water.
Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, underlying inflation also rose slightly to 1.9 percent in July from 1.8 percent in June.
Clothing and footwear prices were 6.5 percent more expensive in July compared to last year, and food prices alone grew 4.1 percent.
The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending July was 0.2 percent.
"External price pressures are expected to remain notable for some time amid elevated inflation in some major import sources," a government spokesman said.
"Yet, overall inflation should stay moderate in the near term as domestic cost pressures should continue to be mild."
