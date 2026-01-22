Hong Kong Inflation Rises To 6-month High

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation increased in December to the highest level in six months, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in December, faster than November's stable rise of 1.2 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in June.

The acceleration in inflation was mainly due to the increases in the charges for package tours as well as inbound and outbound transport fares.

Inflation based on transportation quickened to 4.3 percent from 3.5 percent. Housing costs grew at a steady pace of 1.6 percent, while food inflation eased slightly from 1.1 percent to 1.0 percent. Data showed that the decline in utility costs deepened to 1.6 percent from 0.5 percent.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, underlying inflation also increased to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent in November.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending in December was 0.2 percent.

During the year 2025, consumer prices were 1.4 percent higher compared to the previous year.

"Looking ahead, overall inflation should stay modest in the near term, as domestic costs and external price pressures are still mild," a government spokesman said.