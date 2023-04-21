Hong Kong Inflation Stable At 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation held steady in March after easing to a 9-month low in February, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in March, the same rate of increase in the previous month.

Clothing and footwear prices alone grew 6.3 percent annually in March, and transport charges were 2.8 percent more expensive. At the same time, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages fell at a faster rate of 2.8 percent.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation also remained stable at 1.7 percent.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending March was 0.1 percent.

"Looking ahead, domestic cost pressures may increase alongside the improved economic situation, while external price pressures are likely to remain notable for some time," a government official said.