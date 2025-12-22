Britische Pfund - Hongkong-Dollar

10,4515
 HKD
0,0379
0,36 %
22.12.2025 12:01:40

Hong Kong Inflation Steady At 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong consumer price inflation remained unchanged in November, the Census and Statistics Department said Monday.

The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 1.2 percent in November, the same rate as seen in October. Similarly, underlying inflation was unchanged at 1.0 percent in November.

Data showed that transport prices showed a notable increase of 3.5 percent, which was followed by alcoholic drinks and tobacco prices, rising 2.1 percent. Costs of miscellaneous services, housing, meals out and takeaway food, miscellaneous goods and basic food also contributed to higher inflation.

A government spokesman said overall inflation should remain modest in the near term, as cost pressures on the domestic and external fronts are still broadly in check.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

