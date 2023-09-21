Hong Kong Inflation Steady At 1.8%.

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation remained stable in August after easing in the previous three months, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in August, the same as in July.

Clothing and footwear prices alone grew 6.6 percent annually in August, and utility costs were 5.7 percent higher.

Food prices showed an increase of 2.2 percent, while those for durable goods dropped by 2.5 percent.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation eased somewhat to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent.

The average monthly rate of increase for the 3-month period ending in August was 0.1 percent.

"Looking ahead, overall inflation should stay moderate in the near term," a government spokesman said.

"While domestic business costs might face some upward pressures alongside the further revival of economic activities, they should remain largely moderate in the near term."