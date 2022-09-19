Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In August

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment and underemployment decreased in the June to August period, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in the June to August period from 4.3 percent in the May to July period.

The underemployment rate also decreased in the three months ended August, to 2.0 percent from 2.2 percent during the May-July period.

The number of unemployed people fell by 6,300 to 161,900 during the June-August period. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons declined by 7,900 to 76,400.

The unemployment rate decreased most in the sectors of decoration, repair, and maintenance of buildings, arts, entertainment, and recreation, the statistical office said.

At the same time, total employment increased by around 16,200 people to 3.609 million during the July to August period.