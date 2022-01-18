Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In December

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate declined during the October to December period, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in three months to December from 4.1 percent in three months to November.

The underemployment rate decreased marginally to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 14,700 to 143,300 in October-December. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also fell by around 3,200 to 66,800.

Total employment increased about 7,400 to 3.680 million in three months to December.

"The labor market continued to improve in October - December 2021 amid the sustained economic recovery during the period," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong, said.