(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate decreased slightly in the August-October period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.8 percent in June-August, down from 3.9 percent in the July-September period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate remained stable at 2.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent. The number of unemployed people declined by around 4,500 from the previous period to 150,500 in the August-October period.

"The ongoing expansion of the local economy, solid consumption sentiment, and continued growth in inbound tourism should render support to the overall labor market conditions," the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr. Chris Sun, said.

"The government will continue to closely monitor the evolving external uncertainties for their potential implications on corporate hiring sentiments and provide job seekers with appropriate support."