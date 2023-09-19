Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 2.8%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate stayed stable in the June-August period, labour force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.8 percent in the June-August period, the same as in the May-July period, which was the lowest rate in four years.

The data showed that the underemployment rate decreased from 1.1 percent to 1.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 112,100, compared to 111,700 from May to July of 2023.

The combined unemployment rate of the retail, accommodation and food services sectors stayed unchanged at 3.7 percent, the data said.

"The ongoing recovery of inbound tourism and local consumption would continue to support the labour market in the coming months." Mr. Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.