Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ending in April, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.7 percent in February to April, the same as in the January to March period. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate decreased from 1.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate edged higher to 3.7 percent from 3.6 percent. The number of unemployed people was 139,200 compared to 136,600 in the January to March period.

Data showed that total employment fell by around 7,700 to 3.648 million in the February to April period.

Looking ahead, the robust growth momentum of the Hong Kong economy should render support to the overall labour market, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, said.

"The Government will remain vigilant to the potential implications of the elevated geopolitical risks, and continue to monitor the development closely."