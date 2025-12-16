Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the September-November period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in the September-November period, the same as in the August-October period. The data showed that the underemployment rate also remained stable at 1.6 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent. The number of unemployed persons was 144,400, compared to 149,600 in the August-October period.

"The solid expansion of the Hong Kong economy and the improving consumer confidence should continue to render support to the overall labor market," Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.

"Yet, the employment situations in some sectors may remain under pressure as their businesses face challenges."