Britische Pfund - Hongkong-Dollar

10,4505
 HKD
0,0413
0,40 %
16.12.2025 14:13:43

Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the September-November period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in the September-November period, the same as in the August-October period. The data showed that the underemployment rate also remained stable at 1.6 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent. The number of unemployed persons was 144,400, compared to 149,600 in the August-October period.

"The solid expansion of the Hong Kong economy and the improving consumer confidence should continue to render support to the overall labor market," Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.

"Yet, the employment situations in some sectors may remain under pressure as their businesses face challenges."

Wichtige US-Daten im Fokus: ATX-Anleger zurückhaltend -- DAX auf rotem Terrain -- US-Börsen starten etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche wenig bewegt. Am deutschen Markt prägen Verluste das Bild. Die Wall Street startet knapp tiefer. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.
