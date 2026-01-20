Britische Pfund - Hongkong-Dollar

10,4848
 HKD
0,0203
0,19 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
20.01.2026 12:42:51

Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the October-December period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in October to December, the same as in the September-November period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate rose from 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent. The number of unemployed persons was 138,200, compared to 144,400 in the September-November period.

"The continued growth of the Hong Kong economy and the improvement in local consumption sentiment should help stabilize the labor market," Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.

"Nonetheless, the employment situations in some sectors may continue to be affected by their challenging business conditions."

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX geben kräftig nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen