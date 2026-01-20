Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the October-December period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in October to December, the same as in the September-November period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate rose from 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent. The number of unemployed persons was 138,200, compared to 144,400 in the September-November period.

"The continued growth of the Hong Kong economy and the improvement in local consumption sentiment should help stabilize the labor market," Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.

"Nonetheless, the employment situations in some sectors may continue to be affected by their challenging business conditions."