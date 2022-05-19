Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
|
19.05.2022 13:38:16
Hong Kong Jobless Rate Rises In April
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment and underemployment rate increased in April, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.
The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent in the three months to April from 5.0 percent during the January-March period.
The underemployment rate increased to 3.8 percent in the three months ended in April from 3.1 percent in the preceding period.
The number of unemployed persons increased by around 17,600 to 206,100 in February-April. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also rose, by around 25,000 persons to 142,000.
Meanwhile, the total employment decreased by about 51,300 persons to 3.559 million in the three months to April.
"The labor market deteriorated further in February - April 2022, but the situation showed some stabilization in the latter part of the period in tandem with the receding local epidemic and revival of local economic activities," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.