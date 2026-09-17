Hong Kong Jobless Rate Rises To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate increased in the June-August period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.8 percent in June-August, up from 3.7 percent in the May-July period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate also rose to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent. The number of unemployed people increased 8,200 from the previous period to 153,900 in the June to August period.

Unemployment increased across most major economic sectors, with the food and beverage service activities sector experiencing the most notable rise.

Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, noted that while continued local economic expansion is expected to support overall labor market conditions, employment situations across industries will remain dependent on their respective business conditions.

"Meanwhile, the potential impacts of evolving external uncertainties on corporate hiring sentiments still warrant attention."