Hong Kong Jobless Rate Steady At 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate remained unchanged during the November to January period, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in the three months to January, same as seen in the three months to December.

The underemployment rate increased marginally to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 8,100 to 135,200 in November-January. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also rose around 3,000 to 69,800.

Total employment decreased about 4,200 to 3.676 million in the three months to January.

"The fifth wave of local epidemic began to weigh on the labor market," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong, said.