Hong Kong June Trade Deficit Falls On Export Strength

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's foreign trade deficit decreased in June from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The trade shortfall dropped to HK$52.0 billion in June from HK$59.0 billion in the same month last year. In May, the trade balance showed a deficit of HK$44.2 billion.

Exports jumped 53.4 percent year-on-year in June, and imports surged by 45.4 percent. The overall upturn in exports was underpinned by strong global demand for AI-related electronic products.

A visible trade deficit of HK$52.0 billion, equivalent to 7.5 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in June 2026, the agency said.

Exports to Mainland China were 59.2 percent higher compared to last year. Total outflows to Asia as a whole expanded 54.4 percent. Within this, exports to Singapore grew the most by 83.0 percent, followed by Taiwan with a 79.9 percent rise.

Apart from destinations in Asia, shipments to the USA and Mexico increased by 114.3 percent and 94.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, imports from Korea jumped by 176.7 percent, and those from Vietnam grew by 106.8 percent. The country imported 95.4 percent more from India.

"Looking ahead, the robust demand for AI-related electronic products globally should render continued support to Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, the recent re-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East deserves attention."