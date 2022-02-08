|
Hong Kong PMI Slips Into Contraction - Markit
(RTTNews) - The private sector in Hong Kong fell into contraction territory in January, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 48.9.
That's down from 50.8 and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
This followed 11 consecutive months of expansion.
Both demand and output were affected by the renewed rise of COVID-19 infections, including the spread of the Omicron variant, concluding their respective growth streaks at the start of 2022. This marked the first declines for new orders and output since March 2021 when Hong Kong SAR was previously affected by elevated COVID-19 cases.
Foreign demand, including from Mainland China, was likewise dampened, declining sharply in January.
