Hong Kong Private Sector Expands In October - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The private sector in Hong Kong moved back into expansion territory in October, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a business PMI score of 50.2.

That's up from 49.2 in September, and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Total new orders increased fractionally, ending a two-month sequence of contraction. Panelists reported that fresh requests from customers had been received, but that market demand remained subdued. New export orders continued to outperform total new business, increasing for the second month running in October as new product launches found favor with international customers.

The modest rise was slower than that seen in the previous survey period, however. Continuing the sequence which began in June, new business from mainland China expanded in October. Moreover, the rate of growth was solid and the fastest in eight months.