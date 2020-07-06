Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Improves To 49.6 In June - IHS Markit

(RTTNews) - The private sector in Hong Kong continued to contract in June, albeit at a much slower rate, the latest survey from IHS Markey revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 49.6.

That's up from 43.9 in May, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell at the slowest rate in more than two years. Employment levels were broadly stable and input cost inflation returned.

Firms were less pessimistic about the year-ahead outlook during June than in May, with confidence rising to a five-month high.