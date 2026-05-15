Hong Kong Q1 GDP Growth Confirmed At 5.9%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2026, as initially estimated, the latest data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 5.9 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, following a 4.0 percent growth in the fourth quarter. Moreover, this was the strongest expansion since the second quarter of 2021. That was in line with the flash data published on May 5.

The acceleration of growth in the March quarter was driven by the sustained strong performance in external trade and pickup in domestic demand.

The expenditure breakdown showed that private consumption expenditure grew 4.9 percent from last year, and government consumption was 3.0 percent higher. Gross domestic fixed capital formation expanded sharply by 17.7 percent. Exports of goods grew 23.7 percent, and imports were 29.8 percent higher.

On a quarterly basis, GDP growth improved to 2.9 percent in the March quarter from 1.1 percent in the December quarter, as estimated.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong's economic outlook remains broadly resilient, with strong global demand for advanced electronics and AI-related products expected to support export performance.

Nevertheless, the outlook of the Middle East conflict remains highly uncertain amid geopolitical risks in the Middle East and recent market expectations on international energy prices.