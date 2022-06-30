Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
|
30.06.2022 11:48:36
Hong Kong Retail Sales Fall In May
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's retail sales declined in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.
The value of retail sales declined 1.7 percent annually in May, after an 11.7 percent rise in the preceding month.
Likewise, the retail sales volume decreased 4.9 percent year-on-year in May, in contrast to the 8.0 percent growth in April.
The sales value of consumer durable decreased 11.9 percent annually in May.
Sales for department stores, and clothing, footwear and allied products declined by 4.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Sales of supermarkets fell 5.2 percent.
As long as the local epidemic situation remains under control, retail businesses should continue to revive, a government spokesman said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX im Plus -- DAX kann Verluste zum Teil aufholen -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notiert am Mittag wieder auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag negative Vorzeichen aus, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.