Britische Pfund - Hongkong-Dollar

10,6155
 HKD
-0,0357
-0,34 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
06.05.2026 15:22:26

Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Eases In March

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's retail sales growth moderated in March after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.

The value of retail sales grew 12.8 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 19.3 percent surge in February, which was the strongest growth since June 2023. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since June 2023, when sales grew 19.5 percent.

Sales of consumer durable goods advanced sharply by 40.7 percent from last year, and those of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts rose by 27.2 percent. Demand for clothing, footwear, and allied products grew 5.9 percent, while fuel sales dropped notably by 14.2 percent.

The volume of retail sales climbed 9.8 percent yearly in March, though the growth slowed significantly from 17.5 percent.

"The near-term outlook for retail sales is broadly positive, underpinned by recovering local demand, sustained growth in inbound tourism, and a favorable macro-financial environment," a government spokesman said.

"The government will continue to monitor the downside risk arising from the evolving geopolitical tensions for any potential implications for consumer spending in the local market."

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich in Rot -- Wall Streetschließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich im Plus - Starke Gewinne in Tokio
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich mit schwächerer Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen