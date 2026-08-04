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04.08.2026 11:56:46

Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Eases To 10-month Low

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's retail sales growth moderated further in June to the lowest level in nearly a year, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The value of retail sales rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 7.9 percent growth in May. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since August 2025, when sales rose 3.9 percent.

The annual sales growth in consumer durable goods eased to 5.4 percent from a 9.1 percent surge in the prior month. Sales of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts grew strongly but at a slower pace of 20.1 percent versus 26.0 percent in May. Demand for food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco rebounded by 2.5 percent.

On the other hand, sales at supermarkets logged a renewed fall of 1.1 percent. Fuel sales continued to decline sharply by 15.3 percent. Sales at department stores were 4.2 percent lower.

The volume of retail sales climbed 2.3 percent yearly in June, though the growth moderated further from 4.8 percent in May.

Looking ahead, continued economic expansion, rising local incomes, and a steady increase in inbound visitors are expected to provide support to the sector, while external uncertainties constitute downside risk, a government spokesman said.

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