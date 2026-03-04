Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Eases To 5.5%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's retail sales growth moderated in January to the lowest level in five months, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.

The value of retail sales climbed 5.5 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 6.6 percent rise in December. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since August 2025, when sales rose 3.9 percent.

Online sales, which accounted for 8.1 percent of the total sales value in January, advanced by 25.1 percent from last year versus a 33.7 percent growth in the previous month.

Sales of consumer durable goods alone grew 32.7 percent from last year, and those of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuables climbed by 31.1 percent, and sales of other consumer goods were 2.4 percent higher.

On the other hand, the slowdown in overall growth was mainly driven by 17.5 percent fewer fuel sales. This was followed by a 10.5 percent fall in sales of food, alcoholic drinks, and tobacco. Data showed that there were 5.0 percent less sales seen at supermarkets.

The volume of retail sales rose 3.4 percent annually in January, slower than the 5.1 percent increase a month ago.

"Looking ahead, the robust economic growth momentum and the sustained growth in inbound visitors will continue to underpin local consumption, thereby benefiting retail businesses," a government spokesman said.