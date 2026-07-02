Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Eases To 7.9%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's retail sales growth moderated further in May to the lowest level in four months, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The value of retail sales grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 8.7 percent growth in April. Sales have been rising since May 2025.

The annual sales growth in consumer durable goods eased markedly to 8.9 percent from the 27.0 percent surge in the prior month. Sales at supermarkets also increased at a weaker pace of 0.9 percent versus 3.0 percent in April.

Fuel sales continued to decline by 12.2 percent, and demand for food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco was 0.3 percent lower. On the other hand, sales of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts grew at an accelerated pace of 25.8 percent, and sales at department stores rebounded sharply by 9.2 percent.

The volume of retail sales climbed 4.8 percent yearly in May, though the growth moderated from 6.5 percent in April.

"Looking ahead, the ongoing economic expansion and sustained growth in local labor earnings, together with a continued increase in inbound visitors, should benefit the retail businesses," a government spokesman said.